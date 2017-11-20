Trends for groomsmen, bridesmaids this wedding season

The bridesmaids can experiment with silhouettes that are fun, innovative, contemporary yet comfortable. (Source: File Photo) The bridesmaids can experiment with silhouettes that are fun, innovative, contemporary yet comfortable. (Source: File Photo)

With the wedding season around the corner, it’s that time of the year when bridesmaid and best man play dress-up to add to the style quotient on the wedding stage. Experts suggest styling tips for them to ensure their style game is on point and in sync with the bride and groom.

Sandeep Gonsalves, Co-founder of Luxury and Bespoke menswear label SS HOMME and designer Sania Shroff share some interesting traditional and contemporary styling tips for groomsmen and bridesmaids this wedding season.

* Go for trendy cuts and patterns

* The wedding trends this season comprise of natural elements with a lot of personalisation, contrasting silhouettes and geometric shapes, with a hint of opulence and sophisticated elegance. The concept of mismatched yet complementary attire like different patterned ties in the same colour scheme is crucial in order to ensure a streamlined approach for the groomsmen.

* For a Sangeet function, the groomsmen can opt for smart casuals like textured blazers with a pop coloured pocket square to add a fun element to the ensemble. For a traditional day wedding ceremony like pheras, the groomsmen can opt for a well-fitted bandi paired with jodhpuris or tapered trousers.

One can even opt for a traditional outfit with a modern twist such as an angrakha cut for the wedding. However, for the reception, one can experiment with a level of unique details in a suit or tuxedo.

* For a narrow frame, one can opt for sharp and structured silhouettes like a print on print slim fit suit with tapering pants that accentuates one’s features. Whereas for a broad physique, one can go for a well-fitted suit in dark hues with straight fit and comfortable pants that goes well with their body frame.

* The bridesmaids can experiment with silhouettes that are fun, innovative, contemporary yet comfortable.

* For Sangeet, one can opt for an interesting jacket or cape, paired with wide or narrow legged style of pants in pastel shades. For the main wedding day, bridesmaids can opt for lehengas with interesting cuts and unique draping styles. Make a style statement with fusion gowns, one of the latest trends which would be a perfect choice for the reception party.

* For bridesmaids as well, it is important to select an outfit that complements one’s body frame and at the same time highlights the right curves. For a slim frame, one can go for low waist lehengas and fancy strapped blouses to accentuate the curves and for a broad frame, one can go for elaborate full-length gowns with trendy sleeves detailing to make a trendy fashion statement

* How to get the colour and fabric game right

* The easiest way to express one’s personality and individuality is with colour. While earthy and vintage shades like beige, grey, black and navy create intimate and charming celebrations, this season, groomsmen can make bold statements with coloured and textured suits, like jewel tones of deep blues, emeralds and mauve.

It is important to discover how to mix and match colours for groomsmen attires, in order to create a coherent and strong colour palette for the big event. However, it is of equal importance to ensure the colour of the groomsmen outfit highlights the colour of the groom’s ensemble. Linen, cotton, silk and mohair, and worsted wool fabrics work best across all functions and seasons for groomsmen.

* The bridesmaids can go for satin, silk, georgette and net as they are the trending fabrics this wedding season. Garments with a combination of different fabrics is a very popular trend amongst brides and bridesmaids. Pairing silk blouses with a net lehenga gives a traditional yet contemporary look.

Colours ranging from pastel shades like powder blue, salmon, mint green, lavender to deeper tones like maroon, wine, royal blue work amazingly well. One can even choose colours like salmon, nude or ivory for a dreamy evening and maroon, royal blue, bottle green for the ones who love the deep colour palette.

