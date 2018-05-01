Travel right with the right products

Experts list some necessary things to keep with you while travelling. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Experts list some necessary things to keep with you while travelling. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The difference in climate, atmosphere and surroundings while you are travelling can have a major impact on your skin hence it is important to carry some of the must-have skincare products while travelling to avoid damage to your skin.

Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of companies, lists some necessary things to keep with you while travelling.

* Sunscreen lotion: The first rule while travelling is not to forget your sunscreen while packing irrespective of what the climate is like. It not only protects your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun but also prevents tanning and prevents premature aging. If you plan to stay out for long in the sun, opt for a sunscreen with SPF 30 or SPF 30 PA ++.

* Face wash: Since your skin is exposed to different environments while travelling, you are bound to attract dirt and bacteria; therefore a face wash is a must in your travel kit

* Moisturise: A moisturiser is very important while travelling especially for long-haul flights as your skin becomes dry up in the air. While travelling to humid regions like a beach holiday, an oil-free moisturiser with juniper berry is recommended.

* CTOM small kit: For a glowing and healthy skin cleansing, toning, oiling and moisturising is the key. This helps in removing all the dirt from your skin, keeps it hydrated and opens up clogged pores so that your skin can breathe with ease.

* Lip balm: Since you are unaware of how the change in climate will impact your skin, it is very essential to carry a lip balm to keep your lips hydrated and avoid flaky lips.

* Vitamin C lightening gel: It is best to use it on clean skin after using a toner. Apply on your face and neck in gentle circular motions. It is best to use this gel before applying makeup.

* Lavender oil: Lavender oil helps not only to keep you calm and relax your mind while on a long journey, but it also treats sunburns. It is also advisable to keep lavender oil handy while you are travelling, be it on the hills or on the beach.

Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder and Medical Director at ISAAC, too has some inputs to share.

* The one thing you need to coordinate and organise ahead of time is a travel skin-care kit so that you can avoid any skin catastrophes that might ruin your trip. Nowadays, every brand is coming out with its travel size packaging. Hence, making it easy to follow our skincare regimen even during travel.

* Wet wipes or thermal spring water are a must when one is travelling. They help in keeping the skin clean and dirt free while travelling. When we move out of our house, there are more chances of dust accumulation, hence it is very important to have them handy while you’re on the go.

* Face mists too help to keep the skin well hydrated specially in the dry regions.

* A daily moisturiser and Rosehip Oil is a must in the travel bag as one might need it every now and then while travelling. For the lips, a lip balm with at least SPF 15. Even better if the lip balm is tinted to add that pop of colour to the lips.

* A nice soothing night cream and a Vitamin C rich serum is definitely something that should find space in your travel kit.

