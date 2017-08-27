Transform your outfits with pearl, vintage necklaces

By adding a touch of antique jewellery, the overall look of the attire is enhanced. (Source: Thinkstock images) By adding a touch of antique jewellery, the overall look of the attire is enhanced. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Accessories like good statement necklaces can transform a dull outfit and make you look more glamorous and chic. Invest in neckpieces like those made from pearls, coloured pieces or buy the multi-layered strings, suggest experts.

Shehzad Zaveri, creative director at Minawala and Parneet Thukral, Co-Founder at Gioielli have shared a few examples:

Pearl necklace: An all-time classic, a statement pearl necklace is perfect for an elite and sophisticated look. To add a touch of modernity to your style, pair your trendy outfits with a pearl necklace to achieve a well-groomed and classy look.

Vintage necklace: Vintage inspired necklace oozes class and sophistication. When paired with evening gowns, these types of neckpieces give an eternal look. For day time, combine it with a patterned or striped buttoned-up collared shirt to achieve a retro chic look.

Geometric neckpiece: The clean lines of these necklaces will give you a sleeker and edgy look. Many people doubt the prospect of wearing a statement necklace with simple outfits, but you can always select a necklace that is not very loud and can best suit your needs.

Coloured stone necklace: One of the basic tricks to wear a coloured stone statement necklace is to match the colour of your necklace with one of the colours in your outfit. These necklaces can also be used to add a pop of colour to the outfits with pastel or nude tones. You can also team them up with your all black outfits to create a distinctive look for yourself. Do not wear bright coloured necklaces at work. Instead wear a piece that has neutral colours.

Multi-layered necklace: These go well with casual as well as dressy outfits. They can also be worn with v-necks and striped shirts as they balance out the shape of the neckline. Layer it up over solid coloured evening wear.

