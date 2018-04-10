Tommy Hilfiger launches Spring 2018 Adaptive Collection line for differently-abled

Tommy Hilfiger recently launched a disabled-friendly clothing line. (Source: tommyhilfiger/Instagram) Tommy Hilfiger recently launched a disabled-friendly clothing line. (Source: tommyhilfiger/Instagram)

It’s known that differently-abled people do face a lot of struggles. Even a simple thing like dressing up can get difficult. Moreover, despite making up a huge proportion of the global population, fashion for them is not easily accessible – they are repeatedly ignored by the industry bigwigs. But Tommy Hilfiger is one designer who has defied this trend and is trying to make fashion more inclusive.

In 2016, Hilfiger collaborated with a non-profit organisation, Runway of Dreams and created a friendly line of clothing for children. A first of its kind, the collection featured magnetic buttons, velcro-brand closures and adjustable hems. In 2017, the brand also launched its first-ever collection for adults.

During the release of his adult’s adaptive collection, Hilfiger stated in a press release, “Inclusivity and democratization of fashion have always been at the core of my brand’s DNA. These collections continue to build on that vision, empowering the differently-abled community. It developed the adult lines following the incredible response to the children’s collection.”

Following the success of the two adaptive collection lines, the all-American brand launched its third line on April 4— the Spring 2018 Adaptive Collection, this time for both kids and adults. The campaign features notable personalities from the differently-abled community like 18-year-old autistic chef Jeremiah Josey, US Paralympian gold medal track star Jeremy Campbell, motivational speaker Mama Caxx and paraplegic dancer Chelsie Hill.

The clothes in the Adaptive Collection feature Hilfiger’s signature colours in red, blue and white palette with colour block and stripe patterns. Like the previous collections, it also include magnetic button closures, adjustable trouser hems for prosthetics, double plackets at the waistline and expandable neck openings, to name a few.

We think it’s a great step for the fashion industry. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

