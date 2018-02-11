Tisca Chopra just made a fashion faux pas with this outfit

Tisca Chopra promotes her move Chhuri in a Cord jacket. (Source: who_wore_what_when/ Instagram) Tisca Chopra promotes her move Chhuri in a Cord jacket. (Source: who_wore_what_when/ Instagram)

Though a fabulous actor, Tisca Chopra’s sartorial choices have mostly been less than stunning. However, this time the actor closely bordered on odd, when she stepped out in an out of sync outfit for the promotions of her short film Chhuri.

The Taare Zameen Par actor opted for a gingham style jacket from Cord, which was knotted on one side. Stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar teamed the gingham print jacket with a pair of mustard yellow pants from Marks and Spencer. We think the jacket and the pants were great as stand-alone pieces but the curated outfit looked weird and the colour contrast did not work at all. Also, the jacket looked frumpy.

Chopra paired her ensemble with a pair of brown Tods heels and accessorised her look with gold earrings, which did nothing to accentuate her outfit. Catch a glimpse of her attire here.

Though her sartorial choice was a disappointment, we think the actor’s make-up looked fabulous. She went with dewy tones with a hint of pink on the lips and kohl-lined smokey eyes. Soft wavy hair rounded out her look. Probably, her hair and make-up were the only things which are inspiring.

Prior to this, she was seen in a beautiful yellow organza sari by Punit Balana with a floral border, which she had paired with a matching printed flare sleeve blouse. We think Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar of Who Wore What fame styled it beautifully and really cleverly while embracing the hot flare sleeve trend of the season.

What do you think of her style quotient? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

