Tips to match jewellery with Indo-western attire

A simple pendant, danglers or elaborate round neck-piece — it is important to know what accessory to pick for the Indo-western look to get the fashion statement right, say experts.

Pankaj Anand and Anil Arora, Founders, Sabhyata and Swapnil Eaga, co-founder, Zinarya, share some tips on the mix and match of Indo-western attire with the unique style of jewellery.

* Halter neck crop tops with patterned earrings: A halterneck crop top is the best to compliment your summer look. You can style it with a particular pattern or design earrings to bring elegance.

* Boat-neck crop top with simple coloured pendant: A boat-neck crop top with a matching traditional bottom or coloured lehenga can be your look for a casual day out or a function. Add a simple coloured pendant to enhance your look.

* Ethnic mixed with western outlook: This summer give your ethnic jumpsuit that Indo-western look with designed dangler earrings to make the look smart and simple.

* Front slit Indo-western long kurta with silver heavy earrings: Guess what’s saving kurtis this season? A slit in the front. This attire can by adorned with heavy silver earrings to add a carefree vibe.

* Plain crop tops and floral palazzos with elaborated round neck-piece: Crop tops, paired with floral palazzo are an in thing, this season. Spice up the look further with an ornate round neck piece to accentuate the hippy look further.

* Boldness with the shine of gold: Big gold finger-rings with Indo-western collared kurtas are the best for the fashion season. But steer clear from overdoing it- you don’t want to look gaudy in any special occasion.

