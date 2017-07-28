Here is how you could keep your jewellery rust free

Remove your jewellry piece before you doze off for sleep. If you are not doing it then it’s a sure way to damage it, to make it tarnish more quickly or even break it. (Source: File Photo) Remove your jewellry piece before you doze off for sleep. If you are not doing it then it’s a sure way to damage it, to make it tarnish more quickly or even break it. (Source: File Photo)

Do not wear perfume, hair lotion or cream after wearing jewellery, and keep them in a cool and dark place to keep them rust free, say experts.

Vikalp Bothara, Founder of Jewellerkaka.com, and Kirti Aggarwal, designer, Opa Accessories, have shared tips to keep jewellery rust free.

* Keep the jewellery clean and dry. Whether it is a necklace, ring, bracelet or earrings, exposing jewellry to any type of cream, lotion, perfume, oil or even water is an accelerator of rusting. Make sure to apply cream and perfume before wearing your jewellry.

* Store it properly. Neckpieces must hang on hooks vertically and the pieces of jewellry should not be in contact with one another.

* Remove your jewellry piece before you doze off for sleep. If you are not doing it then it’s a sure way to damage it, to make it tarnish more quickly or even break it.

* Do not store the jewellery in velvet as velvet dulls the shine of the jewellery. Rather you can keep your jewellery in Cotton to maintain it’s shine and quality.

* After you are done wearing jewellery, wipe it with soft cloth or plush cotton and out it in ziplock bag, or satin bag.

* Store jewellery in a place that is cool, dark and not exposed to air.

* Avoid liquid cleaners on your jewellery as they get stuck in the engravings and cause dullness.

* Remove your jewellery before going to shower or even before washing your hands. Clearly avoid wearing jewellery before heading outdoors while it’s raining.

