Know your setting before you get a dress and keep a check on your make-up, say experts. Moushumi Mitra, designer and founder of women’s wear brand Perrian Lifestyle and make-up artists Bhumika Bahri and Shweta Gaur have shared tips to dress right for cocktail parties:

* Know your setting: One of the first things before buying a cocktail dress is to consider the setting of the occasion. It is a good idea to consider not only the time of the day while selecting the outfit but also what is the setting of the cocktail party — whether the function is out on a beach or is set indoors at a party hall. This helps in selection in many aspects of the dress, such as the length, the fabric, the style and the comfort.

* Know your body type: The cocktail dress should flatter one’s figure, so when selecting a dress, one can opt for a silhouette that complements their own body type. For example, if the lower body is bigger than the upper body, then the individual is ideally suited to a style that showcases the slimmer shoulders, chest and face.

Halters are perfect for this, and also dresses with elaborate necklines. It is suggested that the skirt of the dress be loose. The idea is to highlight and emphasise the more flattering features of the body structure.

* Know your colour: As much as one may love wearing the colour of the season, which could be a pale pink or buttercup yellow, one must keep in mind that the colour may not be made for their skin tone. The same goes for rich and vibrant jewel tones: they can look great on darker skin tones but could give a washed-out look to paler complexions. It’s a good idea to wear the outfit and check if the colour is flattering the complexion or giving a pale appearance to the skin.

For make-up:

* Glow it up with gold: The gold highlight is now a big rage in the make-up world. For the fair ladies, it’s the champagne gold that will work wonders, for the medium skin tone it’s the rose gold that will go well with their shade and it’s the yellow gold highlight that will complement the deeper skin tones.

* Be bright: A cocktail party is aa time to wear bright and bold lip shades. It will add glamour to your face. To up your lip colour game, go for shades like that of crimson, burgundy, deep plum, cranberry and blush.

* Full coverage and smoky eyes: Always choose a full coverage foundation to even out your skin tone and hide any dark spots imperfections or pigmentations. Opt for smoky eyes to dazzle up the cocktail look. Smoky eyes can define your eyes and make them pop.

* Glitter: Glittery or metallic eye shadows can never go wrong for a cocktail party. They add that oomph to your look. You can also go for rhinestones, gems and sequins from the craft stores near your home as the new way of sporting the sparkly look around the eyelids with lash glue as adhesive.

