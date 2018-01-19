Tips for men to look work-ready

Make a wise choice among the all according to your body type. (Source: File Photo) Make a wise choice among the all according to your body type. (Source: File Photo)

Pair tan-coloured leather brogues with a wine-hued cardigan and herringbone muffler, suggest experts. Ishaan Sachdeva, Director at Alberto Torresi, Akshay Narvekar, Founder at Bombay Shirt Company and Siddharth Saigal, Founder at Wrap Studio, have given few inputs:

* A combination of white collared shirt with candy blue stripes, chinos and brown leather formal shoes can impart a poised look to the beginning of the week and beat the Monday blues.

* For a perfect Tuesday look, go for a trendy cardigan in tones of wine or burgundy. Complete your look with tan-coloured leather brogues and herringbone muffler for a sophisticated touch to your attire.

* Pairing your plain white Dobby shirt with formal trousers and black formal lace-ups can be a perfect choice to show up to work on Wednesday.

* Thursdays can be made livelier with a poplin shirt in solid colours like navy blue or bottle green which can be paired with leather loafers in tan or brown. These shirts can also be worn under jackets or blazers and accessorised with printed pocket squares to get an elegant look for formal meetings.

* Opting for a graphic polo T-shirt and teaming them with funky white sneakers is apt for a fun-filled Friday at work.

