Have a knotty affair this summer: 6 stylish ways to tie your scarf

Scarves are summer must haves, they not only save your skin from the scorching heat but can also act as a style statement, say experts.

Ritika Taneja, Director and Business Head – Fashion, ShopClues, and Tanvi Malik, CEO and Co-founder, FabAlley, share some styles that you can flaunt with a scarf.

Knot at the end: The conventional way to style a scarf is to loop it around your neck bringing the ends to the front side. Tie the ends together in a knot for a refined look.

The shrug look: This would work with a larger scarf. Fold the scarf diagonally making a triangle shape of the scarf. Drape the scarf around your neck keeping two ends of the triangle in front. Wear a stylish high waist belt over the scarf at your waist to accentuate the look.

The airhostess bow knot: In case you want to go for a more subtle look, the best way is to fold the scarf until it becomes a two to four inch rectangle. Loop it around your neck and with the ends, tie a big bow on the right hand side of your neck for that sexy-yet-professional style statement.

Choker style: Fold a long scarf in half, lengthwise. Grab the diagonal ends and knot them together. Put it over your neck as a necklace and then twist it and loop again.

Bandana style: Fold your scarf in a triangle shape and put the biggest side over your head like a headband. Now tie the ends together behind your head.

Tie style: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang. Cross and tie the two ends in the centre. Adjust so that one is layered over the other to give it a tie look.

