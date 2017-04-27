Play with sleeves and up your style game this summer

Go full sleeves this season. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Go full sleeves this season. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Using some silhouette tricks, you can easily play around with different types of sleeves, and hide the fuller arms, say experts. This summer is all about large bell sleeves, puffy ones or full lengths.

Tanvi Malik, CEO and Co-Founder at FabAlley, Ritika Taneja, Director and Business Head for Fashion at ShopClues and Style expert at Limeroad, have listed different styles:

* Cold shoulder sleeves feature a flash of skin just on the tops of the arms. Apart from being practical, the style is gorgeous and is a hot favourite among women looking for trendy ways to appear slim and stylish.

* Puffy sleeves are named for the way the sleeves extend out in round puffs around the upper arms or at the shoulders. They draw attention to the shoulders and away from the bottom region and are perfect for pear-shaped women.

* Bishop sleeve is a large sleeve which is fuller at the bottom than the top and gathered at the cuff. It gives a bohemian look to an outfit and is used for dramatic effect. It looks best on a flowy relaxed outfit like a shift dress.

* Large bell sleeves: This 1990’s trend is quite a hit these days, and are roomy too. While styling such kind of sleeves go full volume. Pair them with culottes or a ruffled skirt, or balance the proportions out by pairing it with skinny jeans or slim trousers. Go for solids while picking such kind of sleeves.

* Full length sleeves: Contrary to our thoughts, these are the most useful sleeves when it comes to summers. They are the saviour of your hands from harmful rays of sun, especially for women who ride a 2-wheeler everyday, or for women with field jobs. Long sleeves dresses or tops are best paired with minimal accessories, so it’s a great idea to go for prints when opting for them. You can accessorise them with bold cocktail ring, finishing your sleeve with a flourish.

* Kaftan sleeves are a summer staple. Own loads of solid as well as printed kaftan tops and work them up with your classic denim shorts.

* Roll-up sleeves have always been in trend. They are in fact a summer time classic. Go for urbane checked, striped or solid shirts with rolled up sleeves and combine them with your straight fit trousers and a pair of chic flat sandals.

If you want to wear rolled-up shirts to work, switch to wedges for footwear. Don’t forget to accessorise with a classy satchel bag and a pair of little studs.

