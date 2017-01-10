This stylist is redefining African culture through amazing hairstyles

The collection is as beautiful as it is inspiring and won in three categories at the Black Hair Awards. (Source: Instagram/Lisa Farrall) The collection is as beautiful as it is inspiring and won in three categories at the Black Hair Awards. (Source: Instagram/Lisa Farrall)

What comes to your mind when we ask, ‘What represents a culture’? Probably, language, dance forms, music and of course, costumes but have you ever thought of hairstyles doing the same? Maybe not, but in a tribute to women empowerment and modern African culture, popular hairstylist Lisa Farrall, known for working with celebrities like Steve Aoki and Busted, has dedicated a new collection called Armour and it’s a subtle representation of African culture.

Farrall who’s always pushed the boundaries, managed to make heads turn with her latest attempt. The collection is as beautiful as it is inspiring and won in three categories at the Black Hair Awards. It was also a finalist in the famous British Hair Awards of 2016.

In one of her Instagram posts, the stylist said, “This collection is about embracing women and empowering women. Highlighting the beauty and strength of the female form and knowing with great hair we can conquer the world. embrace who you are, embrace your hair. Be unique. Be beautiful. Be you.”

The designs are beautifully intricate and awe-inspiring, so much so that it will make you sit up and take notice. From braided dreadlocks to mohawks, you will find it all and it is definitely inspiring enough to make us want to revisit our own hair game. Do you feel the same?

Take a look at a few photos from the collection to understand the complexity and hardwork involved in getting it right.

