This old photo of Frida Kahlo in a sari will make your day

Frida Kahlo (C) in a sari. (Source: Instagram/borderandfall) Frida Kahlo (C) in a sari. (Source: Instagram/borderandfall)

A lot has been said about Mexican artist and activist Frida Kahlo, but not many know of her sartorial connection with India. Those who follow the eccentric artist, are aware that her house in Mexico, La Casa Azul, is a treasure trove of products including her iconic Tehuana-style floor-length dresses, Shalimar by Guerlain perfumes, Revlon nail polishes, cat-eye sunglasses, beautiful flower crowns, and not to forget, rich red lipsticks. We weren’t aware that Kahlo also liked to experiment with her style but now a photograph has surfaced in which she can be seen wearing a sari, nearly six decades after her death.

Digital publication Border and Fall shared a photo on Instagram where she is accompanied by two women on each side. Rumour has it that they are Indian diplomat and politician Vijay Lakshmi Pandit’s daughters and the original picture appeared in a coffee table book. Kahlo can be seen wearing a printed sari with a white blouse and a heavy choker and diamond earrings along with her Indian attire.

We always knew that foreign beauties had a fascination with the six yard wonder, but we never imagined Kahlo had too. But not everyone wears it for fun. Recently, Stacey Jacobs, a woman from the US wore ethnic Indian handloom saris to celebrate 100 days of resistance to Donald Trump and his ideology.

The lady chose South-Asian clothing as her weapon of protest because, “It is an unusual look for a white woman. My hope was that Americans would make comments or ask questions about why I dressed like that. I also hoped to demonstrate solidarity with South Asian families in my community — and indeed all people of colour.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd