This is probably Pooja Hegde’s hottest fashion photoshoot ever

After her appearance as the leading lady in Mohenjo Daro, Pooja Hegde went MIA (missing in action) for a while, but the actress is back and how! Recently, Hegde was seen turning the heat up in a sultry photoshoot for a leading fashion magazine. The actress can be seen in an all-white look on the cover of Maxim India in a lacy white bralet and a white cotton robe, giving out a boho chic vibe. And try as we may, we can’t ignore that stance where she’s giving us a peek-a-boo of her midriff and flaunting those toned legs. We say, it’s artistically done.

Her hair was styled in voluminous waves, side-swept to perfection. For her make-up, a contoured bronzed face was what the stylists went for and we are glad they did – it was the perfect choice. A beautiful pale pink lip shade, bronze smokey eye, defined eyebrows and voluminous lashes completed her look. The accessories were kept simple with a pair of diamond studs and a statement necklace.

But it’s not just on the cover where the Mohenjo Daro actress is making waves. Maxim India shared another photo on Instagram, where Hegde can be seen waering black lingerie with a sheer overall. Even the actress shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Be comfortable in your own skin and body.Own it and be proud.Confidence is ALWAYS sexy.”

She sure does looks confident and sexy as hell.

