This Hermès Birkin bag for Rs 24 crore is the world’s most expensive handbag

An Hermès Birkin bag always finds a place of honour among designer handbags. From Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, our very own Bollywood celebs have been seen flaunting one from time to time. Of course, it’s expensive and is often deemed as a better long-term investment than gold, but this Himalaya crocodile skin bag from the luxury label broke a world record when it sold for a jaw-dropping $380,000 (around Rs 24 crore) at a Hong Kong auction on May 31.

The bag came loaded with 18-karat-gold buckles and strap loops encrusted with 205 diamonds. According to Christie’s, it’s the highest price of any handbag ever sold at auction.

According to AP reports, the super-rare Himalaya Birkin, made of matte crocodile skin is hand-dyed to replicate the grays and whites of the Tibetan mountain range. Because of how difficult it is to get the crocodile skin to take the colour, only two of the bags are made each year.

The final price was decided after just 10-15 minutes of intense bidding session. The lucky buyer’s identity hasn’t been revealed and will probably stay that way. Initially, it was predicted to sell for between $193,000 and $258,000. The previous record holder is another pink diamond-encrusted Birkin – produced in 2008 – which was auctioned off in 2016 for Rs 19 crore ($300,000) at Christie’s 30th Anniversary Hong Kong auction.

The classic bag was created in 1985 for actress Jane Birkin, after Jean-Louis Dumas, the CEO of Hermès, sat next to her on a fligt and heard her complain about her struggle to find the perfect leather weekend bag.

