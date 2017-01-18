This hairstylist claims ‘Trump camp’ tried to get free beauty services ahead of inauguration

From L to R: Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump. (Source: instagram/Tiffany Trump) From L to R: Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump. (Source: instagram/Tiffany Trump)

Looks like the name ‘Trump’ will forever be surrounded by controversy. In a shocking revelation, days before the US Presidential inauguration on January 20, Washington, DC-based hairstylist Tricia Kelly spoke about the drama surrounding the Trump family. In an interview with The Washington Post, Kelly said she had been contacted by a member of the Trump camp to style the hair for Marla Maples (Trump’s second wife), and her 23-year-old daughter Tiffany Trump for Friday’s inauguration without compensation.

(Also read: After dressing up Hillary Clinton, will Ralph Lauren finally dress Melania Trump for the inauguration?)

Kelly expressed her interest and explained her rates – a $150 fee to travel in addition to the cost of her services – but Maples refused. Finally, they decided on $200 in total and $150 for a make-up artist to get them camera-ready. But even after that, Maples’ assistant came forth with another proposal. The duo wanted Kelly and the make-up artist to work for free, in exchange for exposure the event would provide and credit on social media.

The artist declined. She said, “I was stunned. I told them . . . I work for a fee, not for free.”

(Also read: From Michelle Obama to Melania Trump: Here’s how inaugural fashion and politics are intertwined)

She further added, “There are people who make far less than they do who pay full price. People on staff — the incoming White House and the outgoing one — pay full price. It seemed like they were trying to see how much they could get for free based on their names.”

This should be surprising coming from a family that portrays an image of wealth, don’t you think? Also, accepting freebies isn’t illegal in the Washington DC circle but it’s frowned upon. Maples’ team apparently declined to comment on the controversy, the Post said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd