This edible wine-flavoured nail polish can leave you tipsy but without a hangover

The product is touted as a zero-calorie sparkling varnish which apparently smells and tastes like the real deal. (Source: YouTube grab) The product is touted as a zero-calorie sparkling varnish which apparently smells and tastes like the real deal. (Source: YouTube grab)

If you are a foodie, you probably know by now that starting from tea, chocolates to lip balms, Prosecco is everywhere. Looks like the madness is going to continue as this Italian sparkling wine that we love has a new variant and it comes in the form of a nail polish!

In the official video, the product is touted as a zero-calorie sparkling varnish which apparently smells and tastes like the real deal, letting consumers recreate the crisp feeling of the favourite fizz. According to Gloucestershire Live, a spokesperson of the company said, “With a delicate gold lustre, this lick-able polish looks exquisite, giving you the fun of the flavour without a sore head the next day.”

Despite the temptation, the product’s print strongly advises against drinking the polish straight from the bottle. (Source: Groupon UK) Despite the temptation, the product’s print strongly advises against drinking the polish straight from the bottle. (Source: Groupon UK)

The wine-flavoured nail polish which is designed to be licked off your fingertips should be applied on top of other nail polishes, as a thin layer and should be allowed to dry for 15 minutes. Only then it’s advisable to have a lick and enjoy the taste – more layers can be added afterwards. However, despite the temptation, the product’s print strongly advises against drinking the polish straight from the bottle.

According to Daily Mail, Jon Wilson, MD at Groupon UK, said, “We know how popular prosecco and manicures are with our customers. Manicures in particular are a popular activity for mum and daughters to do together, so creating something that combined both of these things ahead of Mother’s Day seemed like a brilliant and novel idea.”

But before you get too excited, let’s tell you that you can’t get your hands on it just yet. You can only win it as a prize if you enter a contest on Groupon’s website.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd