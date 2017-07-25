This artist is turning BODY FLAWS into beautiful rainbow ART

Spanish artist Cinta Tort Cartró. (Source: Instagram/zinteta) Spanish artist Cinta Tort Cartró. (Source: Instagram/zinteta)

From feathered eyebrows to toilet paper lips art, 2017 has already suffered the onslaught of odd beauty trends by beauty enthusiasts on Instagram. A few of them are so impractical that it actually lead us to question our faith in the fashion world, but not all of them can be dismissed as pure bizarre. Some have been used to propagate powerful social messages as well. Take the example of the boob nail art trend, which was started by New York-based artist Mei Kawajiri to support the Free the Nipple campaign.

Now, another artist is using the medium of art to promote body positivity and teach women about self-love. Cinta Tort Cartró, who lives just outside of Barcelona, Spain, is using vibrant rainbow colours and glitters to celebrates women’s stretch marks by inking over them rather than masking them. Not just stretch marks, scars, small breasts, big breasts and love handles are also on her list.

According to Yahoo!, the 21-year-old is using her work to “help educate people about feminism and raise awareness about pervasive racism”. “It all started as a form of expression, but it quickly turned into social commentary of the male-dominated culture we live in. There are many things happening in my town that I couldn’t be silent on, such as the male microaggression toward(s) the female body. I know there are countries that have it worse than here in Spain, but I couldn’t stay silent.”

She shared several photos of her work on her Instagram account and in one of the posts Cartró said, “Each of us is different and, at the same time, each body is one way or another and has its own essence and energy. There are many types of bodies, just as there are many types of stretch marks.”

Through her photo series #manchoynomedoyasco, which translates from Spanish to “I stain myself, and I’m not grossed out by it” in English, the artist is also trying to tackle the stigma surrounding periods and normalise it by painting underwear and women’s legs with bright paint and explosions of glitter.

She wants all bodies to be seen as equally valid and beautiful. According to Metro, she said, “We are all different, our bodies are different, but in each of us there is beauty.”

