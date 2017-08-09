This 88-yr-old woman’s Instagram fashion diaries will give you #streetweargoals

Don’t you love her streetwear style? (Source: Moon Lin/Instagram) Don’t you love her streetwear style? (Source: Moon Lin/Instagram)

There’s no age or time to look fashionable. And this 88-year-old lady, who goes by the online name Moon Lin, just proved it again. The Taiwanese woman has garnered quite a huge fan following on Instagram for her sassy style statement. From quirky T-shirts to torn jeans and flashy reflectors, she’s given a whole new dimension to streetwear, and we bet you would love to take some styling tips from her. Not just that, she’s extremely tech savvy as she keeps posting updates of her life on social media networking platforms.

Shedding light on her fashion choices, she wrote in a post: “The good thing about being 88 is that you can just wear what you want! No one can control me! I intend to try something new each day. Shall I get a tattoo tomorrow? Life begins at 88!”

Sharing a picture of a new jersey, she wrote: “New Jersey! I got a message from a friend of mine. The young people of Taiwan have been working for several years, and they are very brave and brave enough to go after the dream.” Having a gala time on the photo sharing networking platform, she has amassed over 70,000 followers. “I don’t think I can keep up with the times and I think I’m looking down on young people’s vitality and the whole world has always been driven by young people!” she also said in another post.

Take a look at some stylish photos she uploaded on Instagram here.

