This 21-yr-old Telangana girl could just pick up the Miss World Canada title

Sravya Kalyanapu has a degree in chemical engineering and is a firm believer of education for all. (Source: Sravya Kalyanapu/Facebook) Sravya Kalyanapu has a degree in chemical engineering and is a firm believer of education for all. (Source: Sravya Kalyanapu/Facebook)

A 21-year-old Telangana girl is all set to make her country and state proud as she gears up to participate in the prestigious Miss World Canada beauty pageant. According to reports, Sravya Kalyanapu is a third year chemical engineering student at University of Albert, and has already won the title of Miss Northern Alberta World title, a preliminary round for Miss World Canada.

Kalyanapu studied in St Joseph’s Convent School, before moving to Canada with her family at the age of 10, The Hindu reported. The pageant – which begins from July 16 and ends on July 23 – is the first of its kind that Kalyanapu is participating in, and should she win, she go on to compete for the prestigious Miss World title. The model is evidently anxious and excited. She admitted the same in an interview where she also mentioned that it was her sister who coaxed her into participating.

A big believer of education, Kalyanapu intends to use this platform to provide basic education opportunities to all children, especially little girls. In her blog titled ‘Beauty with a Purpose’, she writes, “Education has played a significant role in my life. Being informed and having technical skills through my degree in Chemical Engineering gives me strength and confidence. It provides me with a sense of security that I can take care of myself and stand on my own feet. I want to provide this self-confidence to women across the world so they can fully participate in their societies and reach their full potentials”.

She is also a co-founder of a lipstick company known as Seleste Organic Lipsticks that provides an organic alternative to the chemical lipsticks available in the market. Her company claims to donate a part of the profit to empower and help women in India. Kalyanapu also loves to paint and is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, and is also involved with several charitable organisations.

