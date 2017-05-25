This 10-year-old boy is already a make-up prodigy with over 70k followers on Instagram

Jack from UK is good at highlighting, contouring, and creating impeccable smokey eyes. (Source: Instagram/makeuupbyjack) Jack from UK is good at highlighting, contouring, and creating impeccable smokey eyes. (Source: Instagram/makeuupbyjack)

Have you mastered the art of applying a perfect winged eyeliner? If not, then take inspiration from this 10-year-old boy who is actually a make-up prodigy in the making and will definitely put your beauty skills to shame. Jack from UK, who goes by the name of @makeuupbyjack on Instagram already has a fan following of 70.2k.

He became a viral sensation when Facebook page VibeswithBae posted a video of him conducting make-up tutorials with the caption, “You walk in to your son doing this, wyd?” and it racked up 57 million views. The gifted child who doesn’t speak throughout the clip, is seen expertly applying an array of beauty products from foundation, blush, lipstick and false lashes to his face with the confidence of an artist with years of experience.

The reaction to Jack’s one-minute beauty tutorial showing off his talent for highlighting, contouring, bold lips and impeccable smokey eyes has been largely positive.

“God if this was my son, i would sit him down and have a serious discussion about this. I would begin this with “Master teach me everything you know!” :) damn he’s got skills!”, said Anchita Sharma, a Facebook user.

Another viewer Jacob Keeling, commented, “Tell him he needs to start teaching bitches to blend cause all I’m seeing is chicks looking like a fucking Picasso painting.”

It’s not hard to imagine that this boy has a long beauty career ahead of him, especially during a time when it’s considered good for a male to be in the beauty business. In August last year, CoverGirl appointed 18-year-old James Charles as their first-ever male ambassador and earlier in 2017, Maybelline signed 26-year-old beauty blogger Manny Gutierrez as their new face.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd