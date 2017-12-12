Lisa Haydon goes platinum blonde; tips to remember if you want to follow suit

Lisa Haydon’s hair colour is now platinum blonde. (Source: lisahaydon/ Instagram) Lisa Haydon’s hair colour is now platinum blonde. (Source: lisahaydon/ Instagram)

From announcing her pregnancy in a bikini to sharing pictures of breastfeeding her son Zack Lalvani, Lisa Haydon has never shied away from defying boundaries. And once again, the actor went the extra mile when she decided to go platinum blonde on the sets of her new show, Top Model India. Celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist Florian Hurel gave the actor-model the make-over and we think she looks phenomenal.

If you are also looking to change the colour of your crowning glory, make sure to do your homework before taking the step as the excessive use of chemicals during the process can damage your hair permanently.

Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, a Delhi based dermatologist and Dr Sakshi Srivastava from Jaypee Hospital, give some pointers on how to go about colouring your hair.

* Make sure to do a patch test on the side of your neck to see if the colour is suiting your skin.

* Start using a mild shampoo and take Biotin with a combination of multi-vitamins 10-14 days before going in for the colouring. Even after dyeing, continue this for at least two weeks.

* Hair damage is likely to occur while colouring, so the intake of fruits should be high, prior to the procedure as they have anti-oxidants, which help repair the damage.

* People with very dry scalp can use olive oil before getting the hair dyed.

* Protein-rich foods like chicken, eggs, prawns, pulses and scallops should be included in the diet as they help in hair growth.

* One can opt for bio-colours if the hair is not very healthy.

For those who have already coloured their hair, it’s not too late to start caring for it. Wearing a cap or covering your hair before stepping out in the sun helps reduce hair fall. For those who aren’t aware, the rays may cause bleaching of the already chemically-treated hair, breaking the strands easily.

Dr Bhardwaj gives a strict no-no to perming and excessive blow-drying of the coloured hair, except once in three to four months.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd