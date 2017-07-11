There’s something called the toilet paper lips art and we think it’s completely insane

Toilet paper lips art is the brainchild of Italian make-up artist Greta Agazzi. (Source: Instagram/greta_ag) Toilet paper lips art is the brainchild of Italian make-up artist Greta Agazzi. (Source: Instagram/greta_ag)

We were really surprised when the marble lips trend took over Instagram earlier in April this year and just when we thought things couldn’t get any bizarre, we were hit by the dragon brow, feather brow and the armpit tattoo trend. The latest beauty trend making the rounds is the toilet paper lips art, a gentle reminder that nothing is off-limits in the world of Instagram.

On May 22, Greta Agazzi, a make-up artist from Italy shared a photo of her holographic masterpiece which she created by trimming the toilet paper to fit her lips and then apply it onto her lips using eyelash glue, before using a toothpick to peel up areas to add texture.

After putting it in place, she used a mixture of Lime Crime Velevetines and Diamond Crushers to create the super cool iridescent colours.

According to Seventeen.com, Agazzi said, “I often try to create lip arts focused on the concept of texture. This time I wanted to go for a kind of gift wrap effect. Toilet paper is used in the (special effects) make-up to create texture underneath the base, so that’s where I took the technique.”

We don’t know how practical the look is and seems like YouTuber Saifya Nygaard and fellow YouTuber Candace Lowry shared the same concern. To test it out, both of them hit the streets to see what the public thought and as expected it did not get an overwhelming response.

Watch the video here to see how people responded.

What do you think about this trend? Let us know in the comments below.

