The war of the gowns: Alia Bhatt looks all princess-y while Aditi Rao Hydari turns into a diva

Both Alia Bhatt (L) and Aditi Rao Hydari impressed us with their sartorial choices. Both Alia Bhatt (L) and Aditi Rao Hydari impressed us with their sartorial choices.

Red carpet appearances have become a regular part of an actor’s life and ever since the high priestess of fashion herself, Sonam Kapoor ushered in this change in the industry where full-fledged fashion extravaganza is on display, the Bollywood fashion scene has become a wonderful thing to follow. Over the last couple of years, B-Town beauties have impressed us with their sartorial experiments and this time too it was no different when we spotted Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari on the red carpet.

Wearing a beautiful Georges Chakra Spring 2016 couture gown, Alia Bhatt channelled some major princess-y vibes. The rose lace strapless floral embroidered corset bodice with pastel silk threads and a pink embroidered ball gown skirt looked really lovely on her. The gown is a beauty – it’s like stating the obvious – but we also love how she styled it well with minimal make-up and unkempt hair. The idea to go sans jewellery was a good one.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Amit Aggarwal. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari in Amit Aggarwal. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari scorched the red carpet in a gorgeous striped metallic gown by Amit Aggarwal from his latest collection. The gown with a V-neck line and high-low hem with a structural skirt was complemented with a matching pair of sandals and gold earrings with black stone work. Her make-up was kept minimal with a hint of pink lip shade. She managed to work it well.

However, we prefer Alia Bhatt’s look here because of the fresh summery vibes. Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

