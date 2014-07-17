The ultimate monsoon fashion guide

Monsoons can be beautiful or dirty, depending on what you do about it – sulk or celebrate. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Monsoons can be beautiful or dirty, depending on what you do about it – sulk or celebrate. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Monsoons can be beautiful or dirty, depending on what you do about it – sulk or celebrate. Nothing should be stopping you from loving the season if you know a few monsoon basics. So what are you waiting for? Take out that funky dress from your wardrobe, while we give you a couple of handy tips to tackle the naughty rains.

1) Chuck the layered, pick the light: It is better to avoid thick clothing materials like denims, cords, or thick cottons and stock your wardrobe with light bright t-shirts either in floral prints or in pastels. Capris, skirts, cotton leggies and many more are all good monsoon wears.

Try to avoid wearing layered dresses in the rainy seasons as they only add to the muddle.

2) Embrace the waterproof make-up: We know how it feels when the make-up refuses to stay on the skin and gets washed out either in the humidity or the downpour. But yes, you can look your best with few simple make-up tricks, even during the messy season. Restrict your make-up to the minimum and use waterproof products.

3) Take good care of skin: Don’t forget that monsoons demand a little extra care for your skin, as there is already a lot of moisture in the air that can make your skin rough and dull. Use home made or other skin packs to keep your skin breathing.

4) Hair care: Go for an uncomplicated hairstyle, which doesn’t require regular maintenance. It’s best to keep a messy, wavy hairstyle, as the rain will only add up to the style. Washing your hair daily with a good mild shampoo is advisable so that your scalp remains clean all the time.

5) For a happy feet: In monsoon our feet becomes more smelly and sweaty. Therefore one should always take care of their feet by choosing proper footwear. The best footwear for this month is floaters, as they are cheap as well as comfortable. Waterproof footwear is also one option. Plastic sandals is another good option and are more comfortable and stylish too. They also dry up very easily.

