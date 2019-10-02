The Sky Is Pink promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas impresses in this flowy dress; see pics

Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently in the Capital and was spotted in a dress from Oscar de la Renta. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the flowy dress looked nice on her.

What do you think about the actor’s latest looks? (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy promoting her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, and so far her sartorial choices have been a mixed bag. After wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee saris, she was recently in the Capital and was spotted in a dress from Oscar de la Renta. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the printed black flowy dress looked nice on her. The look was completed with deep maroon lipstick and hair parted at the side.

The actor opted for golden heels, which matched the golden motifs on her dress. (Source: APH Images)
We like how the actor ditched accessories and let her outfit do all the talking. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, she had stepped out in a custom-made deep green ensemble from Lela Rose. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit stood out for the sharp cuts and interesting sleeves. The look was completed with a sleek hairstyle and bright lipstick.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas nailed this look. (Source: APH Images)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the airport. (Source: APH Images)

She was also spotted looking lovely at the airport as she donned a long floral dress from Payal Pratap. The outfit was the perfect summer wear and we quite liked the way the belt was clinched at the waist. The look was rounded out with hair let loose, pink lips and dark shades.

But the look that just did not work for us was this ensemble from Anita Dongre. The ensemble along with the flaky and garish makeup made things worse. Styled by Patel, the look was accessorised with chunky earrings and a maang tika.

What do you think of her recent look?

