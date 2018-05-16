Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Latest News
  • #UnibrowMovement: This model embraced natural eyebrow hair to inspire young girls

#UnibrowMovement: This model embraced natural eyebrow hair to inspire young girls

At a time when most women are undergoing multiple surgical procedures to get that 'perfect' look, Sophia Hadjipanteli chooses to be different. The young model, who was often bullied for her thick facial hair, started the #UnibrowMovement!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2018 10:39:57 pm
uni-brow model breaking stereotypes, unibrow model, unibrow model on instagram, unibrow fashion, #unibrow movement, unibrow movement on twitter, indian express, indian express news The model behind the #Unibrowmovement. (Source: Sophia Hadjipanteli/YouTube)
Top News

Frida Kahlo, the famous Mexican artist who was known for her self-portraits and unique looks, was recently honoured by toy company Barbie when it launched a doll inspired by her. Seems like the toy company is not the only one inspired by the artist. A 21-year-old model Sophia Hadjipanteli, who featured on Italia Vogue’s website when she was just 15, has created quite a buzz on social media. She has done so by unapologetically embracing and flaunting her thick, black unibrow.

At a time in the industry, when women all around the world are undergoing multiple surgical procedures to get that “perfect” look, Hadjipanteli is like a breath of fresh air. Born to a Greek Cypriot father and a British mother, the young model who grew up in Maryland was often bullied for her thick facial hair, a Vice report stated. However, not letting the world shun her for her uniqueness, Hadjipanteli continued to fight the stigma and started the #UnibrowMovement. 

Wondering what motivated Hadjipanteli to start the movement? It was a simple compliment that did the trick. During an interview with the media company, the model said, “I was in Cyprus and I wasn’t plucking my eyebrows because I didn’t really have time — I was always swimming or something. So when I got back to my grandmother’s house in London, she told me how pretty she thought I looked, and I kind of realized I had a unibrow at that point. And I just left it. I never really thought twice about it until recently when everyone [started making] the biggest deal out of it. That’s kind of the story.”

The model has over 1,78,000 followers on Instagram and has also created a buzz on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions her movement has received:

What do you have to say about her unibrow look? Tell us in the comments below

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now