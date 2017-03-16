AIFW Autumn-Winter 2017: The Loom Effect

Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2017. (Source: Geetika Bhandari) Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2017. (Source: Geetika Bhandari)

Handwoven fabrics and their sweet stories of love and labour took centrestage at the opening show of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2017 on Wednesday evening. In a group show presented by The Handloom School from Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, and supported by Good Earth, designs by Rohit Bal, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Sanjay Garg, Neeru Kumar, Aneeth Arora, Eka, Suket Dhir and others walked a grass and flower bedecked ramp.

Creations by students of The Handloom School — a unique initiative launched by Sally Holkar’s WomenWeave — also took to the runway, with barefoot models dressed in designs fashioned out of cotton and wool-blend fabrics. Pastel shades of white, nude pink and colour blocks of blue and purple dominated the collection.

It set the tone for the four-day fashion event being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road, with the Fashion Design Council of India attempting to look anew at the possibilities and potential of handloom fabrics in mainstream fashion.

Ektaa Malik

