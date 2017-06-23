The future is here: LED eyelashes might be the next big beauty trend

The LED eyelashes by Kickstarter respond to your movements. (Source: Kickstarter official video) The LED eyelashes by Kickstarter respond to your movements. (Source: Kickstarter official video)

Making eyes at someone has suddenly taken on a whole new meaning. For those who swear by fake eyelash extensions, there’s something to get you grooving while on a night out of crazy clubbing. Designer Tien Pham and Davey Taylor’s psychedelic colour-changing LED lashes are perfect for people looking for some extra pizzazz. These futuristic lashes were debuted at Maker Faire, an event hosted by Make magazine to celebrate arts, crafts, engineering and science projects.

According to the duo’s crowd-funding website Kickstarter, these lashes are “Fine, Fresh, Fierce”. Also, called as f.lashes, the designers have described them as the next level up in wearable electronic and interactive cosmetics. The product is powered by a controller which contains a small cell battery, similar to the ones found in watches. The controller is pasted at the back of your head so that you can easily hide it if you have long hair.

How does it work? The lashes respond to your movements. For example, if you are dancing, jumping around or even posing for selfies, the reaction is going to be different. White, pink, red, blue, green, name the colours and you have them to match your outfit!

The application takes less than a minute and they are completely reusable. Unfortunately, they aren’t available in the market as yet. According to Pham’s Twitter page, a campaign will arrive in July for F.Lashes. If it’s successful, the team behind the invention will put them into production.

We definitely want to get our hands on these eyelashes but not everyone is too excited about the innovation. Some have even gone ahead to call it creepy.

