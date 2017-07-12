The cost of Karan Johar’s Gucci bag could fund your next budget Europe trip!

Loved the bag? Guess the price! (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Loved the bag? Guess the price! (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to depicting extravagance and luxury in Bollywood, Karan Johar’s films is one of the first thoughts that will pop up in your mind. From the exotic Swiss locales of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to the larger-than-life mansions in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham — the film-maker has been quite flamboyant. Cut to real life, he seems to be no different.

Johar was recently spotted leaving Mumbai to attend the IIFA Awards in New York City. While he looked dapper in a long red jacket, it is the tote bag he carried that has us gaping. Why? Because the price of his tote is roughly the amount of money you’d probably need to check a two-week vacation backpacking across Europe off your bucket list. You heard us!

Well if you still haven’t guessed, let’s talk numbers already. The tote bag with an angry cat print on top is from the luxury brand Gucci and is available as the ‘GG Supreme tote with Embroidered Angry Cat’ at $2300, which is about Rs1.5 lakh. Yes, can you see yourself crossing off a European sojourn off your list now?

(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

It was only in October 2016 that Ranveer Singh raised appreciative eyebrows by turning up the heat at the GQ Awards in a tuxedo-cum-long-skirt and effortlessly carrying a mini boombox purse along with. By the looks of it, it seems Johar is taking quite the inspiration from Singh and his eccentric fashion sense.

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

