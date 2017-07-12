The cost of Karan Johar’s Gucci bag could fund your next budget Europe trip!

- IIFA 2017: Shahid Kapoor makes a happy landing with Misha, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and others also leave for New York. See photos
- Karan Johar to hold masterclass on ‘How to direct a big Bollywood dream’ at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
- Vaani Kapoor looks like the perfect beach-babe in her latest magazine photo shoot
When it comes to depicting extravagance and luxury in Bollywood, Karan Johar’s films is one of the first thoughts that will pop up in your mind. From the exotic Swiss locales of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to the larger-than-life mansions in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham — the film-maker has been quite flamboyant. Cut to real life, he seems to be no different.
Johar was recently spotted leaving Mumbai to attend the IIFA Awards in New York City. While he looked dapper in a long red jacket, it is the tote bag he carried that has us gaping. Why? Because the price of his tote is roughly the amount of money you’d probably need to check a two-week vacation backpacking across Europe off your bucket list. You heard us!
Well if you still haven’t guessed, let’s talk numbers already. The tote bag with an angry cat print on top is from the luxury brand Gucci and is available as the ‘GG Supreme tote with Embroidered Angry Cat’ at $2300, which is about Rs1.5 lakh. Yes, can you see yourself crossing off a European sojourn off your list now?
It was only in October 2016 that Ranveer Singh raised appreciative eyebrows by turning up the heat at the GQ Awards in a tuxedo-cum-long-skirt and effortlessly carrying a mini boombox purse along with. By the looks of it, it seems Johar is taking quite the inspiration from Singh and his eccentric fashion sense.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 12, 2017 at 2:50 pmMen are now carrying purses!Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 2:46 pmJust imagine how good it wld be if such people r kidnapped and ransom is taken to donate at government schools, pay fees of kids there, build their labs, books, library annual maintenance and sports its. If one Gucci bag can transform the lives of every single kid of that school, image how many lives will b transformed if such $h|ty guys kidnapped!Reply