Rihanna, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: Best and worst dressed at the Met Gala 2018

The annual Met Gala held is every year on the first Monday of May, and some of the best celebrities sashay down the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme of the prestigious event night this year was ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Much like last year, this year too, we witnessed Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra looking ethereal as ever. While we loved the looks of the two divas, many other Hollywood A-listers like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Katy Perry were also present. Here’s a compilation of the best and worst dressed at the Met Gala 2018.

Rihanna

The Lemon singer’s outfit resembled the Pope but with the trendiest twist. She opted for a heavily embellished, ivory Maison Margiela ensemble. However, it was the larger-than-life headgear — fit for a queen, just like her — that grabbed the eyeballs. Only Rihanna could have pulled off such a dramatic outfit with so much aplomb!

Cardi B

The American rapper nailed the theme in an embellished gown featuring glove-styled sleeves, which she teamed with a matching headwear and a large choker, both from Moschino.

Priyanka Chopra

Keeping the theme in mind, the Quantico actor incorporated just the right amount of theatrics in her ensemble. She picked a deep burgundy strapless velvet gown from Ralph Lauren with an intricately beaded and jewelled hood handrafted with Swarovski crystals.

Blake Lively

Lively looked stunning in a custom-made gown in shades of velvet and deep red from Atelier Versace. It featured a crystal-encrusted bustier and an over-sized embroidered train that added a lot of drama to her look.

Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry went for a Versace custom-made gold mini dress gown featuring bronze netted crystal overlay, which she teamed with hand-painted degradé feathers. She further teamed it with thigh-high gold boots. Although she did dress in accordance with the theme, we think the pile of feathers were a bit too much.

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat actor looked delectably sinful in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown. The silk-crepe gown with a shoulder bloom accentuated her svelte figure and also witnessed the actor reprising the thigh-high slit which she has owned on red carpets in the past. Pulling her hair back, she accessorised her look with red stilettos, stunning diamond jewellery and a bright red pout.

Zendaya

The actor-singer was seen ‪in a gorgeous Joan of Ark inspired, custom-made Versace gown featuring gunmetal chainmail embellished with Swarovski crystals and a fully beaded silk chiffon skirt. Doesn’t she look all set for a battle!

Gigi Hadid

Hadid wore a Versace one shoulder, thigh-high split gown featuring a dramatic train with stained glass-inspired handcrafted crystal embroidery on the bodice. Not only did we love the gown, the make-up and hairdo were equally amazing — a dewy sheen with winged eyes!

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian opted for a strappy gold, sequinned gown from Versace. We think she kept it minimal yet stylish without adding a lot of drama to her look and that is what worked wonders for her.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel looked stunning in an off-white ensemble, which also included a white off-shoulder flared leg jumpsuit. It further had glove-styled sleeves and the flared legs featured a train. She teamed her outfit with statement earrings and a sleek ponytail.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Parker left us disappointed in a Dolce and Gabbana corset gown featuring a long train embroidered with gold baroque embellishments and sacred hearts inspired by the Neapolitan nativity altar. She teamed it with a gold crown-styled headpiece. As if that wasn’t enough, she rounded off her look with blue smokey eyes, which did nothing to complement her look.

