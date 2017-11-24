Tera Intezaar promotions: Sunny Leone’s floral off-shoulder dress fails to deliver; see pics

Do you like Sunny Leone’s latest look? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Do you like Sunny Leone’s latest look? (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to fashion, Sunny Leone either bowls a googly or fizzles out really fast – there’s no grey area for this lady. Over the years, we have seen her giving us memorable looks but sadly this time, it isn’t the case. With the promotions of her upcoming film Tera Intezaar going on in full swing, the actor stepped out in an off-shoulder dress with floral prints on it.

First things first, the nude colour did nothing for the actor. In fact, we feel her outfit is really dull and even the pops of floral couldn’t do anything to save her look from hitting rock bottom – but that’s not the worst part. The major downfall for her was the bouffant hairstyle which according to us looked disheveled and completely out of place. Moreover, her strong make-up with the dark plum lips didn’t accentuate her features.

Sunny Leone’s bouffant hairstyle looked out of place. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone’s bouffant hairstyle looked out of place. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

There’s another look which comes to our mind when we talk about fashion faux pas. Yes, it was her bubblegum blue and pink dress where we felt there was too much of colour play going on. While we liked her hairdo, which was a blowed-up faux mop of curls, we really wish she had worn a fitted one-tone dress to go with it.

HIT or MISS — What do you think of Leone’s look? (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) HIT or MISS — What do you think of Leone’s look? (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

What do you think of Sunny Leone’s style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

