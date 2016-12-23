Woah! Tennis star Roger Federer named GQ’s most stylish man of 2016

Roger Federer strikes a pose for the photographers at 2016 Oscars red carpet. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer strikes a pose for the photographers at 2016 Oscars red carpet. (Source: Reuters)

As if being an ace tennis player wasn’t enough, Roger Federer has added yet another feather to his already brimming hat — Most Stylish Man of the Year 2016 by GQ magazine. And mind you, it wasn’t an easy win either, as he pipped none other than Tom Hiddleston, aka Loki from Thor.

So, ladies, have you started fanning yourself yet?

“The Swiss Maestro dominated his competition round after round, taking over Tom Hiddleston and his legion of loyal fans in the final,” says GQ magazine while announcing the results.

According to a report by the Metro, UK: “Federer won more than 60% of the vote, in what will be seen as a comfortable straight-sets victory.”

It seems that the 17-time Grand Slam title winner has taken his victory strike off the court too and won hearts with his modest and eloquent fashion sense. Defending 64 others, that included two-time champion Kenya West, Ryan Gosling, Zayn Malik and, of course, Hiddleston, the 35-year-old and father of four secured the top position.

Analysing how the ace Tennis player bagged the style accolade avoiding an expensive and exotic fashion sense, the magazine wrote, “It’s probably because he didn’t embrace any of this year’s most notable menswear trends. As powerful as a swerve can be, sometimes keeping things classic is the most effective sartorial choice a man can make. It’s the reason a guy in a well-tailored navy blue suit can look sharp today and look just as sharp twenty years from now in that same fit.”

And we couldn’t agree more. There’s nothing better than elegance and personality when it comes to defining true style.

