Pomp and Show

After the initial rush of off-site shows, India Couture Week (ICW) returned to its homeground, The Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi on Day 3. Highlights from an evening of extravagance:

Gold and glamour

Tarun Tahiliani presented ‘Tarakanna’, a bridal and occasional wear collection, which was inspired by the twinkling night sky. The ramp was converted into a forest glade of maple leaves. Staying true to his Sindhi roots, Tahiliani’s collection had a lot of shimmer created through Swarovski crystals and gold sequins. But the thrust this year was on the garments having utility post the wedding.

“The collection is lightweight. Otherwise, at each wedding you see the bride changing into some other dress within hours because the lehengas are so heavy. I used crystals, because they are luxurious, but yet light. We are not royalty, we don’t need heavy armour like dresses,” said Tahiliani. The 85-piece collection offered saris, lehengas and anarkalis for women, and dhoti kurtas, bandhgalas and layered sherwanis for men. While gold was prominent, there were staple offerings in reds, oranges and pinks. The use of pale iridescent blue, black, blush pink and grey took it up a notch. The use of the Gandhi topi deserves a special mention. “I replaced the saafa this year. Again, men take it off two hours. The topi adds glamour and mystique but is lightweight,” said Tahiliani.

