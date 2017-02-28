Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal to come together for grand finale of AIFW A/W 2017

From L to R: Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal. (Source: Facebook) From L to R: Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal. (Source: Facebook)

Fashion designers Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal are collaborating for the grand finale of the upcoming Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017.

The designers will be presenting their interpretation of the ‘Fresh New Look’ campaign by Amazon Fashion at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

“The concept for this season’s grand finale is an exciting platform for us to put forth a language of fashion that is synonymous to the woman of today. It’s a beautiful collaboration with the people we have already been working with for so long, but this shall act as a new space for creative engagement that exceeds possibilities in fashion and its business,” Aggarwal told IANS.

“For me, it’s a moment of great joy to be a part of this joint effort with Amazon, FDCI and Tarun and I look forward to mark this event as a landmark for fashion in India,” he added.

The four-day event will be held from March 15.

Talking about the theme, Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head at Amazon Fashion, said the ‘New Fresh Look’ campaign encapsulates the young generation’s ‘Rule Every Moment’ philosophy “that sees fashion as not just an extension of their personality but accentuates who they are”.

“We are delighted to have two of our biggest Indian designers to creatively articulate our campaign thought on AIFW ramp at the country’s biggest fashion confluence,” Sirdeshmukh added.

The gala is being organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the country’s apex body in fashion.

Sunil Sethi, President, FDCI, said Tahiliani and Agarwal will breathe new energy into the season’s theme.