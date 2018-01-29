Tamannaah Bhatia shows us how to add bling to simple pastel-hued outfits

Tamannaah Bhatia wows us in a rose-pink sari. We love how she accessorised the outfit. (Source: sanjanabatra/Instagram) Tamannaah Bhatia wows us in a rose-pink sari. We love how she accessorised the outfit. (Source: sanjanabatra/Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia has proven time and again that she has a way with the various shades of pinks and purples when it comes to her clothes. Be it her plum-coloured posh sweater or a pastel pink pantsuit, we’ve seen the actor experimenting with different styles to show off the myriad hues of the colours like a pro. Though we have seen her prowess in contemporary wear many times, her ethnic game hasn’t been that strong lately.

However, it seems Bhatia was determined to break that streak when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous rose pink sari from Varun Bahl Couture. The actor attended a Malabar Gold and Diamonds event recently, where she wore the bespoke sari with a generous floral printing. The sari was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and stylist Sanjana Batra added bling to the look with a heavy gold neckpiece and a pair of gold jhumkis from the brand. See pictures here.

We love how hairstylist Hiral Bhatia styled the actor’s hair into an elegant chignon with a gajra, keeping it traditional. Make-up artist Aparnah Mitter chose a nude palette to complement the subtle hues of the actor’s ensemble.

Rose-pink and other pastel shades seem to be quite la mode these days, since they’re great for winter day events. Take a look at when Malaika Arora opted for a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna pleated rose-pink, wrap-around dress with an unsymmetrical hem for a recent event.

Here’s Taapsee Pannu in a salmon pink mini cake dress by Vidhi Wadhwani from the Autumn Winter 17/18 collection, PRISM featuring the designer’s signature appliqué detailing work.

Bhatia’s a worthy pastel pink addition to this year’s celebrity fashion line-up and we think she looked lovely in the sari, but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

