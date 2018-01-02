Tamannaah Bhatia proves black is beautiful in this metallic-ruffle gown

Tamannaah Bhatia kick-starts her year with two of the most fashionable trends – metallic and ruffles. (Source: tamannaahspeaks/ Instagram) Tamannaah Bhatia kick-starts her year with two of the most fashionable trends – metallic and ruffles. (Source: tamannaahspeaks/ Instagram)

While 2017 was an exciting year with our Bollywood celebs dishing out enchanting fashion trends, the new year seems to be even better with Tamannaah Bhatia starting the year on a fashion high, wearing two trends which we were all crushing on – metallic and ruffles.

Bhatia stepped out in an Amit Aggarwal gown and we love the beautiful off-shoulder number with the designer’s signature metallic work on it. We also like the structured ruffles in black that we saw Alia Bhatt flaunting on the cover of a leading fashion magazine. With a semi-sheer bodice nicely complementing the bodycon gown, we think Bhatia looked stunning.

A round of applause for make-up artist Sonia Jain who gave the actor a dewy- fresh sheen along with smokey eyes and nude lips. Hairstylist Aliya Shaikh rounded off the actor’s look with sleek hair, though a neat chignon would have been more glamorous.

For the accessories, she kept it simple with just a watch and a ring. We think a statement ring would have looked better, but she managed to impress us nonetheless.

Here’s how Alia Bhatt nailed the trend.

What do you think about the actor’s look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

