Tamannaah Bhatia’s tassel blouse is the weirdest thing you will see today

Tamannaah Bhatia’s style quotient is a mix of the good and the bad, not ugly though. (Source: File photo) Tamannaah Bhatia’s style quotient is a mix of the good and the bad, not ugly though. (Source: File photo)

Tamannaah Bhatia is not particularly known for giving us fashion goals but she has managed to grab our attention from time to time, for good reasons, of course. But this time, the Baahubali actor made us sit up and take notice while in New York for wearing one of the most weird blouses ever! The outfit which she picked up from Akanksha Gajria included a tassel details, striped blouse in peach and teal and a tie-dye silk skirt. While we like the skirt, we feel the blouse ruined the entire look.

First, given the unusual colours, the round neck design, especially the patch of pink around her neck and shoulders look out of place, and second, the striped tassels make the entire outfit look simply tacky. We feel it is one of her worst looks ever, given that her make-up wasn’t on point as well.

The concealer used to hide her dark circles wasn’t effective and she kind of looked pale here, coupled with the sleek updo.

We spotted another look of Bhatia which didn’t go down well with us. The white polka dot jumpsuit with the corset style bodice from Saaksha & Kinnie paired with the longline cape looks odd and the addition of the statement silver necklace from Amrapali Jewels does not help either.

She could have easily done away with both, pull her hair up in a wavy ponytail and complemented her outfit with statement earrings. It would have been nice if celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra would have kept it simple.

Do you like her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

