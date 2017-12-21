Tamannaah Bhatia’s outfits are something you would definitely want in your party wardrobe

Tamannaah Bhatia gives us style lessons on how to nail party wear like a pro. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra) Tamannaah Bhatia gives us style lessons on how to nail party wear like a pro. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

From giving us style lessons on how to rock flared jeans embellished with ostrich feathers to nailing winter street fashion with elegance and charm, Tamannaah Bhatia has been on a roll. Yet again, the Baahubali actor added not one but two fabulous outfits to her fashionable list and showed us how to be party-ready!

The 28-year-old was seen stepping out in a white shirt featuring ruffle details on the neckline and flared tulle effect at the wrist-line, which she paired with a striped skirt that had a beautiful cut-out detailing on the hem, both from designer Archana Rao.

Styled by Sanjana Batra, a pair of white pointed toe heels from Christian Louboutin rounded out the look. What we like most is how the ruffles and the tulle helped break the monotony of the outfit. Even her slightly tousled hairdo and make-up with a dewy sheen, chocolaty lips, and thickly lined eyes were spot on.

For another event, Batra styled the actor in an outfit, fit for an evening party. She combined an embroidered red and white striped shirt from Zara with a pair of shiny golden trousers from H&M. With the party season around the corner, this outfit seems like a good choice, so is her choice of bright red lips.

Have a look at both the outfits:

It makes us happy to see how Bhatia pulled off both the looks effortlessly. Do you like her style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

