Tamannaah Bhatia’s lime green anarkali is the most twirl-worthy thing you will see today

Tamannaah Bhatia wows us in this Neeta Lulla creation. (Source: tamannaahspeaks/Instagram) Tamannaah Bhatia wows us in this Neeta Lulla creation. (Source: tamannaahspeaks/Instagram)

Lime green is slowly becoming a favourite among the Bollywood celebs. Only recently Sara Ali Khan left us gaping in a lovely lehenga set in the same colour from designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and recently Tamannaah Bhatia chose to wear the same hue as a pretty anarkali.

The piece from designer Neeta Lulla had these huge gorgeous white flowers stemming from the hem of the opulent ghera of the tulle anarkali, giving the appearance of a fresh garden, while the bodice had glittery sequins beaded in wave patterns. The actor teamed her outfit with a tulle dupatta and we think she looked pretty.

The actor kept it easy in the accessory department with a bracelet in one hand and complemented her attire with green strappy sandals. She rounded out her look with dewy make-up and middle-parted soft curls.

Bhatia has been very experimental with colours lately and most of her attempts have turned out pretty well. Here are a couple times in the recent past that she impressed us.

Here she is in a beautiful red dress with fringe detailing.

Going future-perfect in this black metallic bodycon with ruffles.

When she wore a soothing pastel pink pantsuit with a butter yellow overcoat and pulled it off like a pro.

The actor wore a plum-coloured sweater, giving a very propah English vibe that we loved.

What do you think of the actor’s style statement this time? Let us know in the comments below.

