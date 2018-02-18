Tamannaah Bhatia’s cape dress is a fabulous idea but the styling is a let-down

Tamannaah Bhatia styles her fusion dress with a cape, but the monotone was a disappointment. (Source: sanjanabatra/Instagram) Tamannaah Bhatia styles her fusion dress with a cape, but the monotone was a disappointment. (Source: sanjanabatra/Instagram)

Though winters and silk go together, the slight chill this spring is equally conducive to experiment with silk as well. Be it opulent saris or elegant dresses, the fabric is synonymous with sophistication and we like the twists our Bollywood celebs give to the plain but rich fabric. And this time, it was Tamannaah Bhatia who showed us how to give a fusion twist to a contemporary silk dress.

Attending a Chennai fair press meet recently, the Baahubali actor was decked in a red silk asymmetrical dress teamed with a matching organza cape with a gold border. The piece from the ‘KAIRI’ collection by Tisha Saksena of TISHA was a lovely idea but we think the styling was a disappointment.

Stylist Sanjana Batra paired the silk dress with a matching red cape and we think the attire looked monotonous. We like the original piece from the designer that had an olive green cape embroidered with tiny paisley motifs and delicate border using gold marodi and zardozi hand-embroideries. The colour contrast would have worked wonders.

However, the accessories were a good choice and we think the gold choker from Jaipur Gems complemented the actor’s outfit nicely. For the make-up, the actor opted for a nude palette in light of the bright hues of her attire. She rounded out her look with a neutral lip shade and a middle-parted sleek chignon.

We think the actor’s outfit was inspirational but we wish the styling had been better. What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd