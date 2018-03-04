Tamannaah Bhatia weaves monochrome magic with her Nishka Lulla outfit

Tamannaah Bhatia’s simple Nishka Lulla outfit was made interesting thanks to these two elements. (Source: tamannaahspeaks/ Instagram) Tamannaah Bhatia’s simple Nishka Lulla outfit was made interesting thanks to these two elements. (Source: tamannaahspeaks/ Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia’s increasing fusion twists to her contemporary numbers make for an interesting wardrobe. From draping an ethnic cape on a blazing red dress to going with an ethnic printed skirt-top combination, the actor has been giving us fuss-free fashion goals for some time now.

And this time too, she got us hooked on to her easy yet chic style when she stepped out in a monochrome number from Nishka Lulla. The Baahubali actor was decked in a lovely black crop top/choli with intricate white-silver embroidery on the front. It was teamed with a black lehenga-skirt with white stars stamped on it.

However, what really caught our attention were the sheer sleeves of the actor’s outfit, with trendy black stripes and a broad strap embroidered at the back. Speaking of the back, it comprised four embroidered strips and looked extremely sensual, giving the actor a very edgy look.

For the make-up, Chakravarthi Kavali chose to go with dewy tones and a neutral lip colour. Hairstylist Shabnam Azmi rounded out the actor’s look with soft curls.

Much like the play on the sleeves and the strappy back in this outfit makes a world of difference to the look, we have – in the past – seen Bollywood fashionistas demonstrate some interesting tips that they have up their sleeves on how to bare some back with elegance.

Anushka Sharma chose to mix cute with the quirky with her Two Studio Two dress. We like the strappy back, which had a part of her skirt pinned to it, giving it an asymmetrical fall.

Bhumi Pednekar’s black and gold gown by Nikhil Thampi had a circle cut out at the back, which was chicly accentuated by a sheer cape. We like how the actor underplayed the sultriness but still managed to make a statement.

We love Bhatia’s look this time but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd