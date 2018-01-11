Tamannaah Bhatia rocks Victorian fashion in a ‘romantic red’, fringes-and-bow outfit

You can twirl all day in Tamannaah Bhatia’s romantic red dress. (Source: tamannaahspeaks, ridhimehraofficial/ Instagram) You can twirl all day in Tamannaah Bhatia’s romantic red dress. (Source: tamannaahspeaks, ridhimehraofficial/ Instagram)

From pastel pinks to ultra violet, Tamannaah Bhatia’s outfits are mostly a pleasant bouquet of colours. We like how the actor chooses to play up the colours in her attire and balances them out.

The 28-year-old is promoting her upcoming movie, Sketch, these days and was recently seen stepping out wearing a romantic red outfit and we think the bubbly beauty looked straight out of a Jane Austen novel.

Stylist Sanjana Batra picked a scarlet shirt featuring fringe detailing and flared sleeves, which she teamed with a twirl-worthy red skirt. We like how Batra tied the flared sleeves in a beautiful red bow, adding a Victorian element to the actor’s attire. See pics here.

Since we love the piece, we decided to delve into the numbers to find out how much would it cost for us to own it. According to the designer, it is worth around Rs 45,800.

Hairstylist Sonia Jain gave the actor lovely side braids, which went beautifully with her attire. The Baahubali actor chose to keep her make-up muted with just a dash of red on the lips.

We think she nailed the look, but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd