Tamannaah Bhatia misses the mark in this peplum top designed by Sonali Gupta

Tamannaah Bhatia started the year on a fashion high, with two trends that inspired style aficionados – metallic and ruffles. The actor, however, is now busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Sketch. Recently, she chose to flaunt fusion wear and dressed in a peplum top designed by Sonali Gupta. Embroidered with colourful zari work, the 28-year-old made sure she turned heads in the outfit. However, we feel she missed the mark this time around.

While we are all for vibrant hues, Bhatia’s outfit was an overwhelming riot of colours and it didn’t making for a soothing sight. Stylist Sanjana Batra teamed the top with a pair of black pleated sharara pants and accessorised with silver jhumkis from Curio Cottage. However, the black pants did not really balance out the blingy peplum. Catch a glimpse here.

Nevertheless, we give full marks to make-up artist Sonia Jain, who gave the actor a dewy sheen and nude lips. Bhatia styled her tresses in a soft chignon with wisps of hair beautifully adorning her forehead.

What do you think about Bhatia’s look? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

