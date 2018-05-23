Tamannaah Bhatia steals hearts in a gorgeous silver lehenga on this magazine cover

Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles on the cover of this magazine in an embellished lehenga. (Source: File Photo) Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles on the cover of this magazine in an embellished lehenga. (Source: File Photo)

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sartorial choices are mostly fuss-free and have an elegant touch to them. From her interesting fusion twists to her contemporary numbers to nailing Victorian fashion with fringes and a bow outfit, the Bahubaali actor sure knows how to make heads turn when stepping out for any promotional events or the red carpet.

Bhatia was recently spotted on the cover of The Peacock magazine’s May/June issue, wearing a silver lehenga featuring embellishments all over it from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. It was teamed with a matching blouse that had a plunging neckline and ruffled sleeves. She also teamed it with a semi-sheer dupatta that she casually held in her hand. A set of necklace and kadas from Mehta and Sons were accessorised with her outfit.

For the make-up, Sonam Chandna Sagar opted for a dewy palette with nude pink lips and kohled eyes whereas hairstylist Ami Thakur rounded off her look with middle-parted soft wavy hairdo.

Prior to this, we spotted her showing us a glamorous way to wear power suits. She was seen in a silver and gold striped piece from Posh Pride, which was teamed with a bright choker from Swarovski. With bold red lips and silver pumps, the actor made sure she set hearts racing.

She was also seen giving summer outfit goals in a bright yellow jumpsuit by Shahin Manan. The ‘ladybug playing card jumpsuit’ featured flared trousers, collared neckline with cards printed on the bodice. It was cinched at the waist with a tie detailing that added an interesting element to the outfit. Stylist Kareen Parwani kept her accessories minimal and opted blue woven studs from Viange.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

