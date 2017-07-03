Tamannaah Bhatia spreads ethnic magic at her brother’s wedding in royal Indian avatar

Tamannaah Bhatia looks ethereal in her ethnic avatar. (Source: File Photo) Tamannaah Bhatia looks ethereal in her ethnic avatar. (Source: File Photo)

It’s no secret that Tamannaah Bhatia has some desi swag, and can rock any Indian outfit with grace and panache. She is known for donning unique designer ensembles, more so, with a slightly traditional twist, and the Baahubali actress gives it an edge. Recently, the 27-year-old attended her brother’s wedding and looked beautiful in the colourful designer attires she donned.

From anarkalis to lehengas, she picked exquisite choices for all the wedding functions and looked really graceful. Steal a glance at all the designer ensembles that she wore here.

PINK PERFECTION

The actress wore a heavily embellished pink lehenga designed by Neeta Lulla. Complemented with a purple blouse and a sheer pink dupatta, it looked pretty on her. Bhatia added zing to it with jewellery from Wite & Gold Jewellery.

SOFT PEACH

For the Sangeet ceremony, she wore a beautiful peach lehenga with heavy zardosi work on it from the House of Neeta Lulla. Bhatia complemented it with jewellery from Gehna Jewellers and rounded the look with light makeup.

ORANGE POP

Bhatia looked like a dream in the mehndi ceremony. She wore a heavily embellished orange-peach lehenga by Neeta Lulla and left her hair poker straight. To accessorise it, she wore jewellery from Gehna jewellers.

BRIGHT YELLOW

For the first function of her brother, she wore a yellow ethnic attire designed by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Hairstylist Tina Mukharjee styled her hair in side braids, and makeup artist Aparnah Mitter gave her a slightly glossy touch.

While all her outfits are simply spectacular, she looks gorgeous, we love the pink lehenga the most. Which one do you think looks the best on her? Tell us in the comments below.

