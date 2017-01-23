What was Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia with this Dolly J dress and that make-up?

Though the dress sans the fur lining at the bottom wouldn’t have looked amiss, it’s the make-up that completely throws us off. (Source: tamannaahspeakx/Instagram) Though the dress sans the fur lining at the bottom wouldn’t have looked amiss, it’s the make-up that completely throws us off. (Source: tamannaahspeakx/Instagram)

South star Tamannaah Bhatia, who has acted in a string of Tamil and Telugu films and is widely known for her role in the 2015 mega hit film Baahubali recently made an appearance in a lilac outfit for a photo shoot for Filmfare magazine. Now as much as we would like to cheer the 27-year-old for having experimented with her make-up – matching lipstick too! – we simply can’t.

Purple lips last made headlines when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore it to the Cannes Film Festival and faced a lot of flak on social media for it. Is Bhatia following her footsteps now? If yes, the road looks extremely bumpy.

Dressed in the purple Dolly J jacket dress, the actress paired a pair of nude Christian Louboutin stilettos with it. To be fair, the dress has a nice silhouette and fit her well, and as a stand-alone colour, it’s quite lovely, but it’s the bizarre over-the-top make-up which completely throws us off.

Bhatia accented her eyes with green glittery eye-shadow and wore a dark purple lip shade. Unless kitsch was the intent of the look, we’re not sure what was going on the mind of the actress or her make-up artist. Even her hair – which she had straightened out – looked flat and listless. With all green and shades of purple well covered on her person, Bhatia decided to add a shade of maroon to her nails.

As if the make-up wasn’t enough, the white fur peeking out at the hemline looks as if someone stuffed a chicken under the dress, and that can never be nice!

Check out her picture here:

Thumbs up or thumbs down? Tell us your views in the comments below.

Later, she was also spotted wearing a frilly pink top, black tights and matching black pumps with the same make-up and hair.

