Tamannaah Bhatia’s desi style for Baahubali 2 promotions is simply gorgeous

Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to carry herself well. We think if not an actress, she could have easily aced the world of modelling with her sass and inherent sense of style. This time for the promotion of Baahubali 2 the actress pulled off some pretty impressive looks in Indian and fusion wear.

The first look which got our attention is Bhatia in a white embroidered kurta with floral prints all over it which she paired with matching pleated pants. The little details like the bell sleeves and a printed pleat peaking through the pants are too good to ignore. The actress looks radiant in the Nikasha ensemble with just a touch of pink on her cheeks and lips and gorgeous casually tousled hair.

For another event, Bhatia picked an outfit in mustard from the same label. She paired the skirt and a one-shoulder draped blouse cinched at the waist well with a tan belt. As is her signature style, she kept her hair and make-up simple. We think she looked good here too.

While we are talking about her desi swag we can’t ignore two other recent appearances even though it isn’t for Baahubali 2 promotions. For a jewellery brand’s event in Muscat, she picked a traditional, silk woven sari in red with a gold pattern which she paired brilliantly with a bright blue quarter-sleeve blouse and a gold choker. We love this traditional look.

There’s another outfit by Matsya which she carried really well. The white anarkali looked really soothing in this summer heat and even though she added the red silk dupatta to the outfit we don’t mind. It looked nice teamed with gold jewellery, and a sleek bun.

Which ethnic look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 5:38 pm

