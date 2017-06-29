Take cues from Disha Patani for beauty must-haves this monsoon

“I love the rain and everything about the monsoons!” says Disha Patani “I love the rain and everything about the monsoons!” says Disha Patani

It is important to have the right beauty bag in the monsoon just like any other season. Actress Disha Patani says that she loves rain and prefers to go for a dewy look with a pop of colours.

“I love the rain and everything about the monsoons! I think a dewy look with a pop of colour is the perfect look for the season and since we are all getting our monsoon beauty bags ready right now let me give you a glimpse into my own and reveal my three favourites,” said Patani in a statement.

The actress gives a peek into what’s in her monsoon beauty bag.

* A good multipurpose cream helps tick off my basic beauty needs. A BB+ cream is the one product I always carry to achieve that instantly spotless natural and radiant look. After all, why do we need to carry three- four different products when we can carry just one?

* I am channelling blue this season! While I normally never leave the house without my favourite Kajal, my monsoon beauty bag needs a bit of colour! I would trade my normal black eyeliner for a blue one to add that pop of colour in the otherwise gloomy weather.

* I would want a light pink or nude lip gloss in my monsoon beauty bag that will not dry my lips and really complete that glossy dewy look.

