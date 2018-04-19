Tabu turns showstopper for Rimple and Harpreet Narula’s Rajasthan-inspired couture collection

Tabu in a creation from designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula’s Rajasthan-inspired couture collection. Tabu in a creation from designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula’s Rajasthan-inspired couture collection.

Ace designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula displayed another of their exquisite collection at the Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO) show in Kolkata recently. The Delhi-based couture designers, who have designed costumes for many periodic dramas like Padmaavat showcased an ethnic collection inspired by Rajasthan.

Bollywood actor Tabu turned showstopper for the designer duo and was seen walking down the ramp in a lehenga with hand-embroidered huge garden fountains, peacocks and sailing ships adding a touch of drama to the garments. The layering of different crafts in one outfit to create a wholesome cohesive look was the highlight of the collection.

Rimple and Harpreet Narula said they were very excited to showcase their new collection, and Tabu wearing their garments added a lot of character to the feel of the show. In a statement released to the press, they went on to add that the actor was an eternal beauty and made everything look absolutely fabulous.

The collection featured luxury kitsch elements juxtaposed against textured fabrics and gota patti details. Gorgeous motifs in the form of royal chandeliers and designs taken from old art textiles, vintage fabrics and antique collectibles also adorned the pieces.

